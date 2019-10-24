Tylenol laced with cyanide kills at least 4
By Brenda C. Coleman
The Associated Press
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. ─ Five people in suburban Chicago died after swallowing capsules of Extra-Strength Tylenol, and at least four of them were poisoned by cyanide that had been put into the medicine, authorities said yesterday.
A sixth person was near death, and two others were hospitalized with possible cyanide-poisoning symptoms.
The manufacturer recalled nearly 4.7 million of the capsules with the lot number MC2880, and a medical examiner said the case is being investigated as "possible homicide."
Authorities said the cyanide ─ one of the deadliest poisons, capable of killing in minutes ─ was probably introduced sometime after the capsules left the plant in Fort Washington, Pa., where they are manufactured by McNeil Consumer Products Co. The poison is not used in production of the medicine.
Sgt. Michael R. Ossler of the police department in Arlington Heights, where two of the victims lived, said police and sheriff's deputies were searching all available records for clues to a likely suspect "such as someone who had poisoned medicine before."
The series of fatalities began with the deaths Wednesday of two brothers in Arlington Heights and a 12-year-old girl in the neighboring community of Elk Grove Village.
State didn't get tainted capsules
No bottles bearing the same lot number as the tainted capsules were distributed in Arizona, said John Street of the state Board of Pharmacy in Phoenix, but bottles printed with the lot number MC2880 have been ordered off pharmacists' shelves in the state nonetheless.
Street said health officials are concerned that winter visitors arriving in Arizona from the East, where the contaminated drug was distributed, might bring capsules with them.
"But to the best of our knowledge, none have been found in Arizona," he said.