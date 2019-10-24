Mrs. Greenway Is Victor Over Two Opponents
PHOENIX, Oct. 3. ─ (AP) ─ Arizona, the nation's last frontier, elected Isabella Greenway of Tucson to congress today ─ for the first time in its 21 years as a state bestowing upon a woman one of the greatest honors in the power of the commonwealth.
It was, too, the first time a woman had sought high office, and the first time Mrs. Greenway had aspired to any elective public office.
She is a Democrat, since 1928 national committeewoman for Arizona, is a close friend of the family of Franklin D. Roosevelt, and was a friend also of the late President Theodore Roosevelt, with whom her late husband, Brig. Gen. John C. Greenway of the American Expeditionary Force in the World War, served in the "Rough Riders" of the Spanish-American conflict.
Aside from the romance and force of her victory ─ a more than two to one majority over the combined votes of two opponents with 60 per cent of the state's precincts counted ─ the feature of the special congressional election was the failure of the Republican party to defeat the Socialist candidate.
Republican leaders had conceded Mrs. Greenway's victory before the vote was either cast or counted, but the strength of the Socialist vote was neither foreseen nor considered possible. Dillworth Sumpter, Socialist, had polled more than four times the Socialist registration of the state, and was maintaining a strong lead over H. B. Wilkinson, Republican.
In 252 precincts of the state's 451, the count was:
Greenway (D) 18, 650.
Sumpter (S) 4,835.
Wilkinson (R) 3,337.
It was the first time in the history of the state that either of the major parties had failed to poll a larger vote than a minor party candidate. Sumpter's vote was the greatest ever accorded a Socialist in Arizona.
Mrs. Greenway succeeded Lewis W. Douglas, who resigned to become director of the federal budget last March. Since that time Arizona's lone congressional seat has been vacant.
Her consuming interests are rehabilitation of disabled war veterans, which she has made a vocation as well as a political issue, and a protective tariff for copper.
She established the "Arizona Hut" in Tucson where disabled veterans maintain themselves by manufacture of furniture and novelties.
Her late husband was a distinguished mining engineer. She and he together planned the town of Ajo, long considered a model copper mining town. It still is her voting residence. She cast her vote there today, and the town voted with her, giving her 319 ballots against 14 each for Sumpter and Wilkinson. In precinct 23 of the city of Tucson, where she lives, the vote was 82 for Mrs. Greenway, two for Sumpter and one for Wilkinson.