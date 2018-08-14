Buy Now

When these two get together, it’s often a shootout. The Bobcats and Tigers battled in the 2017 season opener and it was a classic.

Marana quarterback Trenton Bourguet went 20 of 34 for 477 yards and five touchdowns while then-Cienega quarterback Jamarye Joiner had 239 yards passing and 170 rushing, with the Bobcats winning 57-50.

The teams met again in the quarterfinals of the 5A state playoffs and despite a late comeback from Marana, the Tigers fell 38-35.

With Joiner gone, Marana smells blood and is on the hunt to beat Cienega for the first time in program history.

And with a Cienega team that still returns a load of talent on both sides of the ball, cancel your Friday night plans and head out to Vail to watch what should be another classic.