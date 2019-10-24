Nobel Peace Prize Awarded King, Nonviolent Civil Rights Leader
OSLO(AP) ─ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., an American Negro leader in the national civil rights movement was awarded the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize Wednesday.
In announcing the 1964 winner of the award, the Oslo Nobel Institute said, "Martin Luther King has consistently asserted the principle of nonviolence."
In an Atlanta hospital for a routine checkup King said: "I'm deeply moved, gratified and honored to be chosen. . . ."
"I do not consider this merely an honor to me personally, but a tribute to the discipline, wise restraint, and majestic courage of the millions of gallant Negroes and white persons of good will who have followed a nonviolent course in seeking to establish a reign of justice and a rule of love across this nation of ours."
King said every dollar of the prize money would be spent on the civil rights movement.
Dr. Ralph J. Bunche, U.N. undersecretary for special political affairs, was the first American Negro so awarded, winning the prize in 1950.
King, 35, will receive the Nobel gold medal and diploma and the cash prize, which this year is $53,123, in Oslo Dec. 10.
King led the 1955 boycott of Montgomery's segregated city buses. The boycott lasted 381 days, touching off bombings of Negro churches and street attacks by whites. A court ruling finally desegregated the buses.
Congratulations began pouring from world leaders, and Protestant and Catholic churchmen. A dissenting note came from Birmingham's former police commissioner Eugene (Bull) Connor who said:
"They're scraping the bottom of the barrel" in picking King. "He's caused more strife and trouble in this country than any one I can think of." Connor directed efforts to break up massive anti-segregation demonstrations led by King in Birmingham last summer.
Ike Thinks Race Is Too Personal
GETTYSBURG, Pa. ─ Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower complained Thursday that both President Johnson and Sen. Barry Goldwater were devoting too much time to criticizing each other and not enough to a discussion of the "issues" underlying the presidential campaign.
"This campaign is more personal than any I have ever known," Eisenhower told an impromptu press conference outside his office on the campus of Gettysburg College. "The candidates are just not debating the issues."
The former President suggested that one of the issues that was not being discussed to his satisfaction was the future of the Social Security program.
"I believe in a strong Social Security program," he said, "but I think it would be bad to put Medicare under it. It would break it down because of the heavier financial load. But if we could have catastrophic illness added, it would be a better program."
Eisenhower talked casually with newsmen before presentation of a birthday cake by the son of the Republican presidential candidate, Barry Goldwater Jr., and Libby Miller, daughter of his running-mate, William Miller.
In response to a question, Eisenhower discussed the possibility that he might be called upon to head a mission to South Viet Nam to bring an end to the conflict there in the event that Goldwater wins the election.
The Republican candidate said a week ago that he would ask Eisenhower to undertake such a mission if he was elected. The proposal came as a complete surprise to Eisenhower, although Goldwater had tried to reach him by telephone earlier the same day to discuss his intended announcement. The former President was out of town for the day.
Eisenhower said: "I doubt if they want an emeritus anything ─ emeritus military or emeritus president. When the time comes they probably will want a younger and more active fellow."
While he seemed critical of Goldwater's campaign technique ─ as well as that of Johnson ─ Eisenhower made it clear that he would do everything possible to further Goldwater's chances for election.