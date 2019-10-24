Dozen Nazi Leaders To Hang for Crimes
NEURNBERG, Germany, Oct. 1. ─ (AP) ─ Hermann Goering and 11 other Nazi chiefs who helped Adolf Hitler plunge the world into the greatest war of all time were sentenced today to death by hanging. Seven other defendants, including Rudolf Hess, were sentenced to prison and three were acquitted by the four-power military tribunal in the first international war crimes trial.
The death sentences will be carried out in the Nuernberg jail, probably Oct. 16. The prison terms will be served in a four-power jail in Berlin.
Concluding the 10-month trial, the international military tribunal announced the sentences after completing the reading of a 100,000-word, history-making judgment ruling that aggressive warfare "is the supreme crime."
Hans Fritsche, Franz von Papen and Hjalmar Schacht were acquitted, with Russia dissenting.
12 Who Will Hang
Sentenced to hang, besides Goering, were Joachim von Ribbentrop, Field Marshal Wilhelm Keitel, Ernst Kaltenbrunner, Alfred Rosenberg, Hans Frank, William Frick, Julius Streicher, Fritz Sauckel, Col. Gen. Alfred Jodl, Arthur Seyss-Inquart and Martin Bormann (tried in absentia).
Sentenced to prison were Hess, Walter Funk and Grand Admiral Raeder, life terms; Baldur von Schirach and Albert Speer, 20 years; Constantin von Neurath, 15 years; and Grand Adm. Karl Doenitz 10 years.
Goering, whose guilt was declared by the court to be "unique in its enormity," put his head in his hands and appeared lost in thought, but his expression remained immobile as Chief Justice Sir Geoffrey Lawrence continued reading in a monotone.
Hess dashed the earphones from his head and did not even hear sentence pronounced.
Keitel gulped, lowered his sharp Prussian chin and stared blankly into space.
Funk's Knees Sag
The pudgy Funk alone appeared physically affected by the sentencing. His knees sagged as he walked out. Frick, an old Nazi street fighter, bowed curtly to the court as he received his sentence of death.
And all the other reacted much in the same way that has characterized their demeanor in all the long trial.
Shortly after their acquittal, Schacht, von Papen and Fritsche stalked smilingly out of jail and held a turbulent news conference at which Schacht was as cocky and belligerent as ever.
The financier of Hitler's war machine said that there used to be "laws and free opinion in Germany," but "there appeared to be neither laws nor free opinion now."
Their freedom may be short-lived, for they face possible trial before denazification boards. Dr. Wilhelm Hoegner, German minister-president of Bavaria, said that any of the three who remained in the American zone would be hauled promptly before such boards and added that "this certainly means several years at hard labor."
Ten-month Nuernberg Ordeal Left Accused Nazis Subdued
NUERNBERG, Germany, Oct. 1. ─ (AP) ─ On the morning of Nov. 20, 1945, 21 cocky, but curious, defendants walked into the prisoners' box of the courtroom in the Nuernberg palace of justice to await opening of the world's greatest war crimes trial.
At 10 a.m. on that historic day more than 10 months ago, the courtroom became churchly quiet as Sir Geoffrey Lawrence, tribunal president, made a brief opening statement on the manner in which the trials were to be conducted, the manner in which the tribunal had been set up, and its aims. Then he asked for a reading of the indictment.
Sidney S. Alderman, who had joined the American prosecuting staff from his position as general counsel for the Southern Railways, opened the case for the prosecution.
Alderman dealt only with count one of the indictment, the common plan or conspiracy. He was followed by Sir David Maxwell Fyfe of Great Britain with count two, crimes against peace, M. Mennier of France and General Rudenko of Russia with count three, war crimes, and a second Russian prosecutor with count four, crimes against humanity.
Defendants Plead
On the second day the defendants were given an opportunity to plead guilty or not guilty. Following a short recess to allow the defendants a final opportunity to consult their attorneys, pudgy Hermann Goering, former reichsmarshal,, was called upon to make his plea.
He began: "Before I answer the question of the high court whether or not I am guilty. . ."
Sir Geoffrey cut him short, "I informed the court that the defendants are not entitled to make a statement. You must plead guilty or not guilty."
Goering replied: "I declare myself, in the sense of the indictment, not guilty."
Rudolf Hess, one-time deputy fuehrer and the trial's mystery man, shouted a loud "no" into the microphone. Sir Geoffrey dryly remarked, "That will be entered as a plea of not guilty."
The other 19 defendants took their cue from Goering, most of them declaring that in the sense of the indictment they were not guilty.