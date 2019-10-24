Shelter Plan For All Eyed By Kennedy
WASHINGTON, Oct. 6 ─ President Kennedy Friday set a civil defense goal of "fall-out protection for every American as rapidly as possible." The President stressed for the first time the possibilities of "do-it-yourself" home shelters to back up administration's $207,600,000 group-shelter program.
It can be accomplished, the President said in a letter to the meeting here of the Civil Defense Committee of the Governors' Conference headed by Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, R-N.Y.
After the meeting, Gov. Rockefeller praised the administration survey to earmark shelter space for 50,000,000 Americans but added that there was still a long way to go before the entire population was protected.
Grandmother K Says Russ Not Planning War
MOSCOW, Oct. 6 ─ Mme. Nina Petrovna Khrushchev told western peace marchers Friday that the Soviet Union was not building air raid shelters because "we are not getting ready for war."
She gave a tea party for the group who tried to convince her the Soviet Union should scrap all weapons and stop nuclear tests, all by itself, if no other country will do so, too.
She smiled and joked but rejected their suggestion. "We do not want to be the only ones who throw our bombs into the ocean," said the 61-year-old grandmother.