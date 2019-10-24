Pretty Boy Floyd, Slain by Police And U.S. Guns, Admits Identity
Public Enemy Trapped, Tries Flight, Fails
EAST LIVERPOOL, O., Oct. 22. ─ (AP) ─ The long arm of the department of justice caught up with Charles "Pretty Boy" Floyd, violent criminal of the Ozarks, near here today, and snuffed out his life in a hail of rifle, pistol and machine gun bullets.
Federal agents and police came upon the No. 1 public enemy at a lonely farm, seven miles north of this city, in a section much like the country where he was born and raised.
Fifty or more shots rang out as the officers halted the criminal's flight, and he fell mortally wounded, unable to use either of the two automatics he was carrying.
Quickly the officers, including four department of justice men and four East Liverpool policemen, came up to his prostrate form.
"Who the hell tipped you?" demanded the dying man as the approached him. The he inquired, "Where is Eddie?" (Apparently he referred to Adam Richetti, captured Saturday near Wellsville, O., when he and Floyd engaged other officers in a gun battle.)
Admits Identity
Just before he died, Floyd said to Melvin Purvis, head of the justice department's bureau of investigation in Chicago, "I am Floyd." It was apparent Floyd knew he was dying.
Police Chief Hugh J. McDermott of East Liverpool, who participated in the final run-down of the criminal, said Floyd was wounded at least eight times and possibly 20 by the officers' guns.
Floyd died about 15 minutes after he was shot while officers were carrying him to a nearby road where they had an automobile waiting to take him to a hospital.
Death came to Floyd in the same violent manner by which he had lived. At the time he was slain, he was the principal figure in a nationwide search, being sought as the trigger-man in the Kansas City union station machine gun massacre in which five men were shot to death in June, 1933.
The officers who finally caught up with Floyd today were led by Purvis, the same federal operative who tracked down the notorious John Dillinger.
When the officers came upon Pretty Boy he was talking to S. L. Dyke, a farm hand employed by Mrs. Ellen Conkle, endeavoring to persuade him to take him to Youngstown where he thought he might find refuge in the more populous city.