Russians Launch Baby Moon
MOSCOW, Saturday, Oct. 5 (AP) ─ The Soviet Union announced today it has the world's first artificial moon streaking around the globe 560 miles out in space.
A multiple-stage rocket launched the earth satellite yesterday, the Russians said, shooting it upward at about five miles per second.
They said the satellite, a globe described as 23 inches in diameter and weighing 185 pounds, can be seen in its orbit with glasses and followed by radio through instruments it carries.
(Radio signals on the wavelength of the Soviet moon ─ sounding as a deep "beep, beep, beep" ─ were picked up by electronic engineers of the National Broadcasting Co., in New York and the British Broadcasting Corp. in London.)
In thus announcing the launching of the first earth satellite ever put in globe-girdling orbit under man's controls, the Soviet Union claimed a victory over the United States.
The two big powers had been in a hot but mainly secret race to be first to probe the high space realms with spheres laden with instruments.
The Moscow announcement said:
"The successful launching of the first man-made satellite makes a tremendous contribution to the treasure house of world science and culture . . .
"Artificial earth satellites will pave the way for space travel and it seems that the present generation will witness how the freed and conscious labor of the people of the new socialist society turns even the most daring of man's dreams into reality . . ."
In a special bulletin early this morning, the Soviet Tass agency said the Russian moon is now revolving around the earth at the rate of one circuit every hour and 35 minutes.
The launching occurred just three months and four days after the opening of the International Geophysical Year.
In Cambridge, Mass., the Smithsonian Astrophysical observatory said that sightings of the satellite have been reported by moonwatch stations in scattered parts of the country.
R. Fred Whipple, observatory director, announced the first sighting was reported by a station in Terre Haute, Ind., at 8:50 p.m. (EST).
Other sightings came from Columbus, Ohio at 10:28 p.m. (EST) and Whittier, Calif., at 10:47 (EST).
Moscow reported the satellite can be seen with the simplest kind of telescope glasses. Its velocity was given as something like five miles per second at a height of about 560 miles above the earth.
The broadcast said the Russians plan to launch several more earth satellites in the next year, It declared the developments will open a way for travel to the planets.
Moscow said the satellite is fitted with steel radio transmitters continuously sending signals earthward on the 15 and 7.5 meter wave lengths and easily received by a broad range of amateur sets.