Roosevelt Is Shot by Maniac Who Pushes Through Crowd As Colonel Leaves Hotel and Fires Revolver
MILWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 14. ─ Colonel Roosevelt was shot and wounded tonight as he was leaving the Gilpatrick hotel for the Coliseum to make a speech.
It is not believed the wound is serious although the bullet has not been removed and is lodged against the wall of the chest. This was shown by an X-ray examination made at the emergency hospital at midnight by six physicians,
The colonel insists that he is not seriously injured, but the doctors say they do not know positively. He took the special train for Chicago and was resting quietly in bed as the special left Milwaukee.
The colonel did not know he was shot and went on to the auditorium to make is speech before it was discovered he was wounded.
Saw Assassin Caught.
He saw his private Secretary, Martin, jump on the man who fired the shot and saw the man turned over to the police before he started to the auditorium in the automobile.
When the policemen came up the crowd found out what had happened and they wanted to get at the man who was protected by Roosevelt and others of his party.
The man apparently is insane and said he shot at Roosevelt because Roosevelt was running for a third term.
"Any man looking for a third term ought to be shot," he declared to the police after he had been taken into the hotel.
In the man's pockets were found notes in which he stated he had been visited in a dream by the spirit of McKinley, who said, indicating Roosevelt, "This man is my murderer, avenge my death."
Man Evidently Insane.
After hours examination prisoner told police he was John Schrank, 370 West Tenth street New York.
The would-be assassin is five feet five inches in height, weight 170, light complexion, bald. A written proclamation found in his clothing reads:
"Sept. 15, 1901. 1:30 a. m. In a dream I saw President McKinley sit up in a monks attire; by him I recognized Theodore Roosevelt. The dead president said: 'This is my murderer, avenge my death.'"
Sept. 15, 1912. 1:30 a. m. While writing a poem someone tapped my on the shoulder and said: 'Let not a murderer take the presidential chair. Avenge my death.' I could plainly see Mr. McKinley's features. Before the Almighty God I swear this. The above writing is nothing but the truth."
…
Manuscript Saves Life.
Roosevelt's life probably was saved by the manuscript of the speech he delivered tonight. The bullet struck the manuscript which retarded the force as it passed through into the flesh. The assassin was prevented from firing the second shot by Albert H. Martin, one of Roosevelt's two secretaries. Roosevelt had just stepped into the automobile when the assassin pushed his way through the crowd into the street and fired. Martin, who was standing in the car with the colonel leaped at the man's shoulders and bore him to the ground.
Martin caught the flash of the revolver as the shot was fired and leaped over the car a second after the bullet sped on its way. Roosevelt barely moved as the shot was fired. Before the crowd knew what had happened Martin, who is six feet tall and a former football player, landed squarely on the assassin's shoulders, and bore him to the ground. He threw his right arm about the man's neck, with a deathlike grip, and with his left arm pinned the hand that held the revolver.
Roosevelt Remain Cool.
Roosevelt stood calmly looking on as through nothing had happened. Martin picked up the man as though he were a child and carried him a few feet, which separated them from the car, almost to the colonel's side.
"Here he is," said Martin. "Look at him, colonel."
All this happened within a few seconds and Roosevelt stood gazing curiously at the man who had attempted his life. Before the stunned crowd realized what was going on, then cries of rage went up, it seemed for a moment the assassin would be torn to pieces by the infuriated crowd and it was Roosevelt himself who interfered in behalf of the man.
…
Made His Speech.
In spite of the entreaties of physicians Roosevelt insisted upon delivering his address, "I will make this speech or die, one or the other."
Roosevelt completed his speech at 9:45 o'clock and was then taken to the emergency hospital. It is believed his injury is not serious. The colonel felt no pain at the time the shot was fired and was not aware he was shot until on the way to the auditorium. Attention was then called to a hole in his overcoat and he found his shirt soaked with blood. He insisted he was not badly hurt. A superficial examination of the wound was made when he reached the auditorium and three physicians agreed he was in no immediate danger.