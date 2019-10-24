THE DALTON GANG
Finally Exterminated, Over a Dozen Individuals Slain.
(By Associated Press to the Star)
KANSAS CITY, Oct., 5. ─ A special from Coffeyville says that Bob and Grant Dalton, Tom Heddy and an unknown member of the Dalton gang lie dead in this city. Emmett Dalton is mortally wounded.
City Marshall Connelly, Geo. Cubino and Charles Brown Shoekmaker have since died. Cashier Thos. Ayres of the First National Bank, and Lucius Baldwin, clerk in Red Bros.' store, are fatally wounded. T. A. Row and Lewie Beitz are slightly injured, all resulting from an attempt of the Dalton gang to rob the bank of C. M. Condon & Co., and the First National Bank of this city this morning.
At Condons bank the cashier told the four of them that the time lock would not be opened for fifteen minutes. The robbers said they would wait and took the money in the drawer. Bob and Emmet Dalton then went to the First National Bank and forced the cashier to give all the money up in the safe. The alarm in the meantime had been given and as they came out Geo. Cubino and Express Agent Cox shot, wounding one of the robbers badly. The robbers returned the fire, killing Cubino. The robbers in Condon's bank then began to shoot out of the window, hitting Ayers and Brown. Both robbers then ran through the bank. They were met by Baldwin who they killed. A number of citizens pursued the robbers and succeeded in killing four and mortally wounding Emmet Dalton. If he survives his injuries he will be lynched. All the money has been recovered.
KANSAS, Oct. 5. ─ A Special to the Star from Coffeyville, Kansas, says that Superintendent Erey, of the Missouri, Kansas and Texas railroad with a special car in which were thirty or forty trusty citizens, having Winchester rifles and shot guns, left Parson for Coffeyville upon the receipt of news to assist in running the desperadoes down. They found on their arrival, however that there was nothing for them to do. City Marshall Donnelly was about to go take position as principal of the high school, Geo. Gabine was killed by the Daltons, was a boot and shoe merchant in Coffeyville, and one of the solid business men in the city, C. M. Condon, at the head of the banking firm of C.M. Condon Co., who lived in Oswego, in an adjoining county of Labette where he had been conducting a bank for a number of years. The firm owns banks in several towns in this vicinity. A special from Coffeyville says that Emmet Dalton, cannot live and has made a partial statement stating that his gang is the same that robbed the Pacific express car on the Missouri, Kansas & Texas railroad at Adai station in the Indian Territory last July, and a number of other daring robberies. Others are implicated in the attempt of robbery, they endeavored to escape but were wounded and the body of one of them was found near the edge of the city.
COFFEYVILLE, Kas., Oct. 5. ─ The Dalton gang has been exterminated, they were caught like rats in a trap, they were today shot down but not until four citizens of this place gave up their lives. A band rode into town this morning and robbed two banks of this place and when they attempted to escape they were attacked by the marshal's posse; in a battle which ensued, four desperadoes were killed outright and another severely wounded, he has since died. Another escaped but being hotly pursued by four of the attacking party, he killed one fatally and two were seriously wounded. The dead are Bob Dalton, Gratten Dalton, Emmet Dalton, Joseph Evans, John Moore, alias Texas Jack; T.C. Connelly, city marshal; L. M. Baldwin, bank clerk; W. Cubino, merchant; C. J. Brown, shoemaker;. The wounded are Thomas G. Ayers, cashier of the First National Bank, shot through the groin and cannot live; T. A. Reynolds wounded in the right breast, Luis Detz shot in the right side.