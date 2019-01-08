Three men at the center of an ongoing federal investigation into college basketball corruption are found guilty of multiple felonies.
A jury decides that former Adidas consultant Merl Code, Adidas executive Jim Gatto and would-be sports agent Christian Dawkins committed wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud by paying families of coveted basketball prospects to get them to commit to programs sponsored by the shoe company. The 48-year-old Gatto is found guilty on all three of his counts, and Dawkins, 25, and Code, 44, are found guilty on both of theirs. There is stunned silence in the court room after the jury foreperson read the verdicts.
Each federal charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, though the men are likely to serve between two and four years.
“Today’s convictions expose an underground culture of illicit payments, deception and corruption in the world of college basketball," says Robert S. Khuzami, a deputy U.S. attorney based in New York. "These defendants now stand convicted of not simply flouting the rules but breaking the law for their own personal gain. As a jury has now found, the defendants not only deceived universities into issuing scholarships under false pretenses, they deprived the universities of their economic rights and tarnished an ideal which makes college sports a beloved tradition by so many fans all over the world.”
Gatto's attorney, Michael Schachter, said he plans to appeal. "Of course," he said.