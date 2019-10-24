Tom Mix Dies in Auto Crash Near Florence
FLORENCE, Ariz., Oct. 12. ─ (AP) ─ Tom Mix, 60, cowboy-actor and hero of scores of western thrillers of the silent film era, was killed 18 miles south of here today when he was pinned under his overturned automobile on a highway detour.
Mix, whose colorful career as a circus Performer, soldier, law enforcement officer and motion picture star made him the idol of millions the world over, was traveling alone from Tucson to Florence and Phoenix.
Coroner E. O. Devine said Mix apparently died instantly after losing control of his car. The body was brought here.
Body Is Found
Two highway employes, John Adams of Oracle, Ariz., and E. A. Armenta of Casa Grande, discovered the overturned vehicle.
Martin Younkers, Beloit, Wis., and Anthony Monts, Rockford, Ill., who said Mix had passed them on the highway north of Tucson, helped pull the actor's body from under his racing model car.
Younkers and Monts said a heavy suit case had fallen against Mix's head, burying his face in the soft ground. A physician reported later the blow broke his neck.
Local investigators said Mix, who left Tucson at 1 p.m., was serving as advance agent for a circus scheduled to show in Phoenix shortly. The cowboy star was carrying $6,000 in cash, $1,500 in travelers' checks and several valuable jewels.
Mix was a native of El Paso county, Texas. He worked as a cowboy in Texas, Arizona, Wyoming and Montana and won national riding and roping contests at Prescott, Ariz., and Canon City, Colo., in 1909 and 1910.
Cast as Hero
During the years when he was identified with pictures, Mix always was cast as a hard-riding, gun-toting hero out to thwart unlawful acts in the days of the wild west.
In recent years, he has appeared in wild west circus shows and for a time operated his own circus, the Tom Mix Wild West Show. He also made frequent vaudeville tours and in 1938 and 1939 made personal appearances in Europe.
Mix served with the United States Army in the Philippine Islands, in the Spanish American war and during the Boxer Rebellion in China, winning a medal and citation. He was with the British army at the siege of Ladysmith during the Boer war in South Africa.
Peace Officer
As a law enforcement officer, Mix was sheriff of Montgomery county, Kansas, and Washington county, Oklahoma, and later saw service as a deputy U.S. Marshal in the eastern Oklahoma district and with the Texas Rangers.
He was livestock foreman of the Miller brothers "101" ranch, Bliss, Okla., from 1906 to 1909.
With the advent of talking pictures, Mix turned to circus and vaudeville work exclusively.
Deputies of the Pinal county sheriff's office have contacted Mrs. Mix in Los Angeles. They said she was flying tonight to Tucson, and probably would come to Florence tomorrow. A daughter, Mrs. Ruth Mix Craig, was notified of the death in Oklahoma City, Okla. She also plans to come here.