Miller issues a statement saying he is “devastated” to learn of the allegations made against assistant coach Book Richardson, who was arrested the previous week as part of the federal investigation into college basketball corruption.
“As the head basketball coach at the University of Arizona, I recognize my responsibility is not only to establish a culture of success on the basketball court and in the classroom, but as important, to promote and reinforce a culture of compliance. To the best of my ability, I have worked to demonstrate this over the past eight years and will continue to do so as we move forward.”