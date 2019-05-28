Notable numbers: Boissiere batted .336 with a .430 on-base percentage. He was hitting just .130 as a part-time player through March 31 before finding his footing and becoming a regular. Boissiere hit .403 in Pac-12 play — the third-best mark in the league — going 27 for 67 with five doubles and one home run.
Scouting report: A left-handed batter, Boissiere looks like a natural hitter in the mold of former Wildcat Alfonso Rivas. Although he has yet to display much power, Boissiere already has shown the ability to hit to all fields. Whether he plays corner outfield or first base next season likely will depend on whether draft-eligible catcher-first baseman Matthew Dyer returns. Boissiere throws left-handed and could contribute as a pitcher down the road.
Johnson says: “We saw a lot of what we felt like he could be in the fall. He had a little bit of a rough go when we came back. He got off to a slow start, but to his credit has made some improvements. He has really smoothed some things out and is really taking professional at-bats. I think he got caught up to the speed of the game.”