Notable numbers: Holgate batted .240 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs. He walked 35 times, boosting his on-base percentage to .378. Holgate hit three home runs during the opening series of the season, then went through a rough stretch that saw his average drop into the low .200s. Holgate batted .327 (16 for 49) over his final 15 appearances.
Scouting report: The left-handed-hitting Holgate possesses prodigious power; the ball explodes off his bat when he makes contact. The issue is making contact; Holgate led the team with 55 strikeouts in only 167 at-bats. Holgate also has work to do as a right fielder, as he often was lifted late for fellow freshman Tyler Casagrande. In terms of raw tools, Holgate’s are as impressive as anyone’s.
Johnson says: “He had a nice fall with us. He made some really good adjustments when he got here to college-level pitching. Our pitchers and the two teams we played in the fall would tell you what kind of threat he is. Obviously, everybody can see the balls hit over the scoreboard.”