Arizona’s seven-game losing streak has not only all but dropped the Wildcats from NCAA Tournament at-large consideration, but also kicked them off an NIT projection.
Yes, there is an NIT projection.
In its Sunday update, DRatings.com did not list UA among the 28 teams receiving at-large bids for the 32-team tournament.
It did list two other Pac-12 teams, however: Oregon State as a No. 4 seed and Oregon as a No. 6.
DRatings forecasted four teams getting automatic bids and that number could grow, reducing at-large opportunities. Teams who win their conference regular-season titles but not their conference tournaments are granted automatic NIT bids.