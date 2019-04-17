Several other grad transfers that the Wildcats have expressed interest in have narrowed down their lists:
- Utah Valley guard Jake Toolson is down to Stanford, Utah State, Arizona State, Duke and Virginia. He could also return to UVU, according to his club team, the Arizona-based Powerhouse Hoops.
- Little Rock guard Rayjon Tucker declared for the NBA draft but told 247Sports.com that he’s considering a grad transfer to West Virginia, Auburn, North Carolina, Memphis, South Carolina, Iowa State, Kansas or Arkansas.
- Valpo big man Derrik Smits told 247 he’s now looking at Arizona State, N.C. State and Butler.