Tate will be the focal point of every defense the Wildcats face after his breakout season. The junior has been working hard with new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Noel Mazzone to improve his passing. Tate completed 62 percent of his throws last year, often exploiting defenses that deployed extra defenders near the line of scrimmage to dissuade him from running.
If Tate goes down for any extended period of time, the Wildcats could be in trouble. Only one of their backup quarterbacks, sophomore Rhett Rodriguez, has attempted a pass in a college game — and he has exactly one of them. Redshirt freshman K’Hari Lane and true freshmen Kevin Doyle and Jamarye Joiner (Cienega) are the top candidates for the No. 2 job, and the order could change over the course of the season.
Running back is Arizona’s deepest position on offense. Redshirt sophomore J.J. Taylor, the 2017 Pac-12 Co-Offensive Freshman of the Year, and sophomore Gary Brightwell are expected to split time. Both possess smarts, quickness, pass-catching skills and breakaway ability.
Like Brightwell, senior receiver Shawn Poindexter could be poised for a big year. He’s the only experienced wideout with plus size (6 feet 5 inches, 218 pounds). Senior slot receivers Shun Brown and Tony Ellison combined for 80 receptions, 1,171 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Tight end Bryce Wolma had the third-most catches with 28, has excellent chemistry with Tate and has impressed the new coaching staff.
Mazzone described the UA offensive line as a “work in progress.” With only two full-time returning starters, it looked like a potential sore spot entering the offseason. One of those starters, center Nathan Eldridge, has had trouble staying on the field because of injuries. The other, left tackle Layth Friekh, must sit out the first two games because of an NCAA ruling.
Only one projected starter, right tackle Cody Creason, has started a game for Arizona.