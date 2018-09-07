Objective: Find a better sense of balance.
That doesn’t mean running and passing the same number of times. It doesn’t mean turning quarterback Khalil Tate into a pseudo-tailback (although more Tate rushes would help).
It means using all your weapons and all parts of the field.
Whether it was the game plan or Tate’s desire to rally the team, he threw far too many low-percentage, downfield passes against BYU. After starting the game 6 of 6, Tate went 11 of 28 the rest of the way.
As a result, Arizona’s offense was literally hit-or-miss. Six drives lasted seven plays or longer; four were three-and-outs.
Those 12 plays netted 7 yards. Seven were incomplete passes. Consecutive three-and-outs in the third quarter robbed the offense of whatever rhythm it had established.
“We didn’t score a lot of points in the third quarter,” Ellison said – none, to be precise. “We didn’t get that many play. A lot of three-and-outs. That’s not what we’re about.”
Because the attack wasn’t multidimensional enough, some of its better players didn’t get enough looks. Ellison, who plays out of the slot, had four receptions, but only one after halftime. Shun Brown, Arizona’s leading receiver last season, had just one catch. Tight ends Bryce Wolma and Jamie Nunley had none and only one target between them.
All those players, including Tate, are veterans. The same can’t be said of the offensive line, which featured four players making their first career starts. They should be more comfortable this week, even on the road.
“It was a lot of new people on the field,” tailback J.J. Taylor said. “You’ve gotta get a feel for playing in this environment for the first time.”