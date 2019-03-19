What it is: Estimate of the points a team would score (or allow) over the span of 100 possessions.
Why it matters: The statistic blends the majority of the possessions together and then adjusts for the team's pace of play to determine the overall efficiency. Put more simply: It gauges how many points a team will score, or allow, on a given possession.
How it's calculated: The stat factors in shooting percentages, rebounding rates and free throw ability. Then, after points per possession are found, the stat is multiplied by 100 to find the rate. Ratings can also be adjusted to account for the opposition's talent.
National leaders: Gonzaga leads the nation with an adjusted offensive rating of 125.1; Texas Tech is tops with an adjusted defensive rating of 85.9.
How Arizona did: The Wildcats finished 157th nationally and 10th in the Pac-12 in adjusted offensive efficiency, and 70th in the nation and fourth in the Pac-12 in adjusted defensive efficiency.