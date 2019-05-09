Left tackle
1. Donovan Laie (6-4, 315, SO)
2. Tyson Gardner (6-3, 295, RS SO)
Left guard
1. Josh Donovan (6-5, 317, JR)
2. Jon Jacobs (6-4, 305, RS JR)
Center
1. Josh McCauley (6-3, 292, RS JR)
2. Steven Bailey (6-3, 312, RS JR)
Right guard
1. Cody Creason (6-4, 295, RS SR)
2. Bryson Cain (6-4, 306, RS JR)
Right tackle
1. Paiton Fears (6-5, 308, SO)
2. Edgar Burrola (6-5, 295, RS SO)
OL newcomer to watch: Jordan Morgan (6-5, 270, FR)
Comment: Neither of the JC transfers, Donovan and Fears, was running with the ones at the end of spring. But UA coach Kevin Sumlin implied they’ll have major roles, so we’re projecting them to start. It’ll be interesting to see whether freshmen Morgan and Jamari Williams can crack the rotation. Ideally, both will redshirt.