Flowing Wells' Rashaad Henderson (23) manages to out run Mountain View's Branden Devoy (8) in the third quarter of their football game at Flowing Wells High School, Friday, October 26, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
No matter what type of business or role you are in, most everyone ends up doing some type of sales throughout their career. It may just be internal, as you sell your latest great idea to your boss or you may be directly involved in selling a product or service to a customer. Either way, keep…
No matter what type of business or role you are in, most everyone ends up doing some type of sales throughout their career. It may just be internal, as you sell your latest great idea to your boss or you may be directly involved in selling a product or service to a customer. Either way, keep…