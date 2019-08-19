2018 record: 13-1, 8-1 Big Ten
Coach: Ryan Day (first year)
Sked or alive? The Buckeyes might have the most manageable schedule in the top 10. Cincinnati is a quality non-conference foe, but the game is in Columbus. OSU visits Nebraska and Northwestern, two legit contenders in the Big Ten West, but neither can match the Buckeyes’ talent. The hardest part is probably the finish: vs. Penn State and at Michigan.
Why they’re here: Ohio State is loaded, per usual. Maybe Day and ex-Georgia QB Justin Fields will pick up where Meyer and first-round pick Dwayne Haskins left off. But that’s a tough ask for a coach and quarterback who are still relatively new to this stage. So expect some slippage, even if it’s only minimal.