2017 record: 12-2, 8-1 Big Ten
Coach: Urban Meyer (seventh year)
Sked or alive? The last three games could determine the Big Ten East race. Ohio State visits Michigan State and Maryland before hosting Michigan. The game against the Terrapins – sandwiched between critical contests against longtime rivals – has trap written all over it. Will Meyer be around to help the Buckeyes avoid it?
Why they’re here: The talent – including stud DE Nick Bosa and dynamic RB J.K. Dobbins – screams top four, or even top three. But the situation with Meyer has cast a cloud of uncertainty over the program. You can’t take away the second- or third-best coach in college football – for a portion of training camp or the season – and assume everything will be fine.