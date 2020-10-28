 Skip to main content
OK, I know my precinct number, but what about the address?

Want to figure out what address corresponds with that precinct number? Head over to Pima County’s “My Polling Place Locater” online and type in your mailing or home address and your precinct's polling place address will pop up.

Polling places can change from election to election, so double check the address instead of simply heading out to where you voted last time. 

You can also use a similar tool found on the Pima County Recorder’s website.

