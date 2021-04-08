Okay copy/paste example (post tool)

Tucson Festival of Books
Editor's note: This story was originally published in May 2018. In 2017, Barnes was summoned to Texas, where she began to help a man she barely knew.
Ultimately, it was no longer politically expedient for UA president Robert C. Robbins to support a coach who had lost his magic and placed the school’s integrity in question.
Although Pima County is continuing its mask mandate in defiance of Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order, some local businesses are making masks optional.
Two people died in a crash Friday night in midtown Tucson, police said.
A new study found that the south side is metro Tucson's hottest area — and also has fewer resources to mitigate the heat because its incomes are lower.
Gov. Doug Ducey is telling cities and counties to fully open their parks to all comers this Easter weekend or face consequences.
Arizona beat 11-time NCAA champion UConn 69-59 Friday in what will be remembered as perhaps the most exhilarating, unexpected and monumental victory by a UA women’s athletic team ever.
James Akinjo, Azuolas Tubelis, Kerr Kriisa and Allonzo Trier were some of the more outspoken Sean Miller products who went to social media after their coach was dismissed at Arizona.
Miller, 52, led the Wildcats to five Pac-12 regular season titles and three NCAA Elite Eight appearances but has been surrounded by off-court questions since the federal investigation into college basketball was made public in September 2017.
Outside of McKale Center, Salvo Coppa has been known as Adia Barnes' husband more than for his role as a master defensive coordinator, one of the forces of Arizona’s climb from a 6-24 season to the Final Four.
