2018 record: 12-2, 8-1 Big 12 (lost in CFP semifinals)
Coach: Lincoln Riley (third year)
Sked or alive? Another top-five team facing a demanding November. It starts with Iowa State, which beat Oklahoma in Norman in 2017. Then comes a trip to Baylor, which lost by only eight the last time they met in Waco. It ends against TCU and Oklahoma State. Last year’s Bedlam matchup came down to a 2-point try, which the Sooners stopped to win by one.
Why they’re here: Can Riley do it again? After coaching back-to-back Heisman winners, he gets to work with former Alabama standout Jalen Hurts, who has a career TD-INT ratio of 48-12, 1,991 rushing yards and 23 TD runs. Hurts has an elite target in CeeDee Lamb. The bigger question is whether new DC Alex Grinch can patch Oklahoma’s porous defense.