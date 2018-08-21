2017 record: 12-2, 8-1 Big 12 (lost in CFP semifinals)
Coach: Lincoln Riley (second year)
Sked or alive? Oklahoma has an interesting, but manageable, preseason slate, opening with FAU and UCLA in Norman. October will be even more challenging with Texas at the Cotton Bowl and TCU in Fort Worth. The regular-season finale at West Virginia likely will determine a berth in the Big 12 title game.
Why they’re here: The Sooners are loaded at the skill positions, and in Riley they have one of the brightest young offensive minds in the country. But it’s hard to replace a Heisman winner. Baker Mayfield threw for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns last season. Can Kyler Murray approach those numbers? It’s a lot to ask.