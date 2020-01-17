Old Chicago

History: Good and excellent ratings for several years; however, it received a probationary rating Dec. 20.
What the inspector saw: Employee beverage on prep table where employee was working, employee handled drink straw and didn’t wash hands after, employee changed gloves without washing hands, employee placed cut lemons on customer drink with bare hands, utensils and equipment encrusted with food debris, foods in walk-in stored at unsafe temperatures, ready-to-eat foods held past discard date, gloves stored near chemicals and unknown chemical stored above prep table, cloths used to wipe down counters held on counter between uses and visibly soiled, no certified food protection manager.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 30.
Comment: A message seeking comment at corporate headquarters was not returned before deadline.