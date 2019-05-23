To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Log in
Current Subscriber?
Activate now
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe now
Subscribe today for unlimited access
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 23, 2019 @ 9:15 pm
Record: 41-18
Ranking: 17 (18 in RPI)
Batting average: .277
Home runs: 39
Slugging pct.: .427
Team ERA: 2.18