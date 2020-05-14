Olivia Holloway

Although this pandemic did cancel events I was looking forward to and family members coming to visit, I have learned to stay positive during this time. My school decided to have each student come in at a particular time to receive their diploma and have five minutes on a well-crafted stage to take photos. I am still able to work during this time and I am truly grateful for that. What I want people to learn from this experience is that perspective is everything, looking at the downside will not make this time any easier. As do many things, this will soon pass.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!