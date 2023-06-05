Olivia Miller has been appointed the director of the University of Arizona Museum of Art. Miller becomes the first woman to serve as the institution’s director.

Miller, a UA alumna, joined the museum as curator of education in 2012, overseeing the docent and education programs before becoming curator of exhibitions in 2014. She has curated more than 30 exhibitions during her tenure, overseeing the restoration and return of the stolen Willem de Kooning painting, “Woman-Ochre.”