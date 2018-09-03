The younger brother of another Sahuaro standout in Barry Bacon, Omar shined even more than his brother and led the Cougars to a co-state championship. Bacon, the All-Southern Arizona Player of the Year and Tucson Citizen Most Valuable Player in 1994, rushed for 1,578 yards, gained 290 on receptions and scored 22 touchdowns while Sahuaro tied Peoria 17-17 in the 4A state finals.
Bacon, who played in three state championship games in his four years with the Cougars, chose to play at Utah over UA and Missouri. In four years with the Utes, Bacon amassed 1,372 yards and 14 touchdowns on 347 carries. He was a member of the New York Giants' practice squad but never took the field in a regular-season game before he was released in September of 2001.