Brayan Frisby, left, and Asha Duron hang out at the back of the crowd under the last few minutes of daylight waiting for the start of "DC League of Super-Pets" for Movies in the Park at the DeMeester Center, Reid Park on Friday. The Movies in the Park, sponsored by Cox, has one more showing left this summer, July 28, and will show Disney’s "Strange World." The movie starts around 8 p.m., and a few activities and food trucks will open at 6 p.m.