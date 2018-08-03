Senior safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles has been a key part of the Arizona Wildcats' defense, entering his third season as a starter in the secondary.
The Wildcats last year featured six freshmen on defense including Colin Schooler, Tony Fields and Kylan Wilborn, with Flannigan-Fowles as the veteran junior. With a new head coach in Kevin Sumlin, nothing has changed for Flannigan-Fowles and the rest of the defense, especially with coordinator Marcel Yates retained from last season.
Arizona's defense was ranked No. 118 in total defense in the FBS, so while it flashed promise at times with a young core, it still needs major tweaking if the Wildcats want to improve on last season.
Fortunately for the defense, the unit is another year older and another year wiser, which bodes well for Sumlin's first season in Tucson.
Flannigan-Fowles spoke to the media after Friday's practice, here's what he had to say: