Kentucky: Stanford transfer Reid Travis makes the difference. He might’ve been the Pac-12 Player of the Year.
Gonzaga: It’s no longer an underdog school with a fresh story. The Zags are legit.
Nevada: If the Wolf Pack can avoid Gonzaga in the West region, it has the right stuff to climb into the national championship picture. That 29-win, Sweet 16 finish last year was no fluke; three double-figure scorers return and Nevada landed McDonald’s All-American recruit Jordan Brown.
Tennessee: Back from years of basketball oblivion, the Volunteers return six key players from a 26-win team.