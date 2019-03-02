Bill Walton and Dave Pasch will be working their last regular-season UA game Saturday, this time for ESPN2, repeating their appearance at last season’s memorable UA-UO showdown at Matthew Knight Arena.
During that game, the duo touched on ESPN’s report from a day earlier that Miller discussed a pay-for-play scheme. Walton said he didn’t enjoy seeing what was happening but was “proud” to see how the eligible players were competing, and said he was against paying players because not every school makes money.
Not surprisingly, when Oregon was playing well, Walton also said the Ducks were “becoming eagles … evolution in progress.”