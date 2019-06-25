While I am a second-generation college grad, my GI Bill experience is STILL a bonus for me and my family.
I had the qualifications to go to college on the GI Bill, but I still had to take a battery of placement tests. The nearest place for me at the time was on-campus at ASC, Flagstaff. I remember being surprised to learn that the results predicted I could be a salesman, which at the time was as far from my plans as it could be. I was not yet in broadcasting on the air and in sales, among other jobs I held in a 50+ year career (at KVOA Radio/TV and later at KGUN TV9).
I did get a degree in Secondary Education, Speech/English major and Earth Science minor. I did not ever teach for a living. But with the GI BILL, I also became one of the graduates from a public university in our state. My wife taught school here in Tucson before we were married, and all of our family ─ six people ─ have public school educations from kindergarten through college graduates. Two of the six (both non-service connected) have Master’s degrees!
We are home-owning, tax-paying products of one of the greatest pieces of legislation this nation has ever enacted.