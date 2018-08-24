Since the Board of Regents in 2004 strongly suggested Arizona and ASU play NAU in football every season, alternating years, the Lumberjacks have gone 0-11. They have lost by scores of 77-13, 62-24, 63-16 and 41-10. Not a good way to open the season for NAU.
ASU chose not to play NAU in 2014 and again this season. Arizona has not skipped their designated date with the ’Jacks since 2003.
But pressure to play NAU hasn’t gone away. Arizona will play NAU in Tucson next season, and again in 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2026. The Sun Devils have agreed to play NAU in Tempe in 2020, 2022 and 2025.
To replace the Wildcats and Sun Devils this season, NAU scheduled nonconference road games at UTEP and Missouri State.
NAU’s top 2 players from Tucson
The Lumberjacks have 10 players from Tucson on their 2018 roster, including likely starters Taylor Powell, Cam Denson and Jake Casteel, all from Salpointe Catholic High School.
NAU is also breaking in Tucson-area freshmen Connor Leavens of Marana, Heath Beemiller of Ironwood Ridge and Max Michalczik of Catalina Foothills. Holdovers Jonas Leader of CDO, Seth Clem of Marana, Chase Laurita of Ironwood Ridge and Markquise Simmons of Tucson High are challenging for playing time.
The two best Tucson-area players to suit up for the Lumberjacks?
1. Sonny Campbell. The 1965 all-state back from Marana went on to play for the Atlanta Falcons in 1970 and 1971.
2. George Duarte. Duarte was an all-city player from Sunnyside High School in walked on at Arizona State and then transferred to NAU, where he became a second-team Division II All-America defensive back in 1985 and 1986. Duarte set NAU’s school record with nine interceptions in 1986 and played briefly for the Chicago Bears in 1987.