In 1993 and 1994, Arizona golfer Jason Gore became the first Pac-10 golfer in the modern era to win back-to-back league championships. He then transferred to Pepperdine, nearer his Southern California home, saying he had medical issues that needed attention.
Gore ultimately became a journeyman on the PGA Tour, playing eight seasons and winning one event.
He is probably getting more attention this week at the U.S. Open for another first: The USGA hired the personable Gore to be its first liaison between the USGA and PGA Tour players. His title: senior director of player relations. He was even given input on the setup of the course at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
In his TV interviews this week, Gore has come across as the opposite of the often starched and distant USGA management.
Where does Gore rank in those UA athletes who have transferred in mid-career? His my list of five:
1. Gore. After Arizona won the 1992 NCAA men’s golf championship, UA coach Rick LaRose recruited Gore and Phoenix’s Ted Purdy, both of whom ultimately became champions on the PGA Tour.
2. Amy Van Dyken. One of coach Frank Busch’s first elite-level recruits, from Cherry Creek High in Denver, Van Dyken spent her first two seasons at Arizona and then transferred to Colorado State. She soon broke the U.S. record in the 50 freestyle, won the 1994 NCAA championship and was named ’94 NCAA female swimmer of the year. She went on to win six Olympics gold medals for Team USA.
3. Shelby Pendley. In her freshman season at Arizona in 2011, Pendley, a shortstop from New Mexico, hit .331 with 19 home runs and was an All-Pac-10 selection. She then transferred to Oklahoma, where she became a two-time first-team All-American and was named the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2015. She hit 84 home runs as a collegian and is now on Team USA, preparing for the 2020 Olympics.
4. Will Bynum. Bynum averaged 6.4 points per game as a UA freshman in 2001-02, then bolted midway through his sophomore season, transferring to Georgia Tech. Bynum left because Lute Olson essentially chose to play Salim Stoudamire over him at shooting guard. In 2004, Bynum led Georgia Tech with 17 points in a national championship game against UConn; he ultimately played six years in the NBA.
5. Dwayne Evans. He enrolled at Arizona in September 1976 after winning a bronze medal in the 200 meters at the Montreal Olympics. The South Mountain High School product ran for Arizona in 1977, but was injured frequently and transferred to Arizona State a year later. He did not make another Olympic team.