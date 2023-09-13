Private tucked back 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom unit. Large outdoor space, pet friendly. Tile floors, fridge, wall A/C and gas stove. Laundry onsite. Tenant pays electric, gas, and flat monthly water/sewer fee. Property is conveniently located near the University of Arizona & Pima Community College which is surrounded by plenty of entertainment such as shopping and local dining. We are also just a short drive away from Downtown & the Historic Fourth Ave District, which makes our location the perfect place for all lifestyles.