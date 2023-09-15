You can't beat this location! FULLY FURNISHED 1bed/1bath located in desirable Skyline Village boasts all new furnishings! Comfortable and stylish - this ground level unit is the perfect fit for short-term or long-term rental. Walking distance to shopping and eateries at La Encantada as well as fine dining and galleries. BEDS: Queen in bedroom + sleeper sofa. Expanded basic cable TV & internet included, tenant given $100 credit toward remaining applicable utilities during PEAK SEASON (Dec-Apr). Off season rate is negotiable and tenant is responsible for all utilities/services.
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,200
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
Private tucked back 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom single story unit. Large outdoor space, pet friendly. All tile/ wood floors, fridge and gas stove, a…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 4556 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineered…