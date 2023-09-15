You can't beat this location! FULLY FURNISHED 1bed/1bath located in desirable Skyline Village boasts all new furnishings! Comfortable and stylish - this ground level unit is the perfect fit for short-term or long-term rental. Walking distance to shopping and eateries at La Encantada as well as fine dining and galleries. BEDS: Queen in bedroom + sleeper sofa. Expanded basic cable TV & internet included, tenant given $100 credit toward remaining applicable utilities during PEAK SEASON (Dec-Apr). Off season rate is negotiable and tenant is responsible for all utilities/services.