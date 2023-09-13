Great studio. The quaint bathroom includes a walk-in shower, pedestal sink, and toilet. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, and built-in microwave. New light fixtures and painted exposed beam. Large gravel front drive area for lots of parking. The home is cooled and heated by a mini-split. Close to Oracle rd and 8 miles from the UofA with easy access to I-10. There is a $75 water, sewer, gas and trash billback monthly.