Great studio. The quaint bathroom includes a walk-in shower, pedestal sink, and toilet. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, and built-in microwave. New light fixtures and painted exposed beam. Large gravel front drive area for lots of parking. The home is cooled and heated by a mini-split. Close to Oracle rd and 8 miles from the UofA with easy access to I-10. There is a $75 water, sewer, gas and trash billback monthly.
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $650
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 4556 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineered…
Incredible Architecturally re-defined and re-designed Mid-Century Modern Home and Guest house combines timeless design with 21 century smart t…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 4 bed, 4 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 5,266 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineere…