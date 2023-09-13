This one bedroom one bathroom is within walking distance of the UofA. The home has a cute covered patio area to relax after a long day. This home offers plenty of closet space that you can access from the front of the home or the back. This home can be your 12 months or longer.This home will be available for occupancy on August 21st. The rental rate is $795.00 per month and the security deposit is $1,192.50. No pets allowed.
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $795
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 4556 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineered…
Incredible Architecturally re-defined and re-designed Mid-Century Modern Home and Guest house combines timeless design with 21 century smart t…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 4 bed, 4 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 5,266 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineere…