This one bedroom one bathroom is within walking distance of the UofA. The home has a cute covered patio area to relax after a long day. This home offers plenty of closet space that you can access from the front of the home or the back. This home can be your 12 months or longer.This home will be available for occupancy on August 21st. The rental rate is $795.00 per month and the security deposit is $1,192.50. No pets allowed.