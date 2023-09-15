Charming one bedroom unit in desirable Echo Ridge #2 has been well maintained, freshly painted, professionally cleaned, and ready for move in. Other features include tons of natural light, a bonus room for crafting or home office space, a Solar Heated Community Swimming Pool, Ramada, Gas BBQ Grills, and more. Low monthly fee includes property tax, water, gas, exterior building and grounds maintenance. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and public park.Owner occupied only = no rentals allowed.
1 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $94,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
Private tucked back 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom single story unit. Large outdoor space, pet friendly. All tile/ wood floors, fridge and gas stove, a…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 4556 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineered…