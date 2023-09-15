Charming one bedroom unit in desirable Echo Ridge #2 has been well maintained, freshly painted, professionally cleaned, and ready for move in. Other features include tons of natural light, a bonus room for crafting or home office space, a Solar Heated Community Swimming Pool, Ramada, Gas BBQ Grills, and more. Low monthly fee includes property tax, water, gas, exterior building and grounds maintenance. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and public park.Owner occupied only = no rentals allowed.