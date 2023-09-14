This charming fully furnished Bed and Breakfast Inn offers 9 guest rooms (each with private bathrooms), a studio suite including kitchenette, bathroom, and private entrance. Guests enjoy their morning coffee in the main dining room with breathtaking mountain views! For a total of 6.51 acres this property includes a 3bd/2.5ba SFH, residential well, and an event venue consisting of a catering kitchen, bar building, outdoor bathroom building, storage shed, and a stage building with additional storage. With its convenient location and versatile layout, this property is ideal for numerous uses. The additional lot includes a commercial well and fire suppression system, it's a blank canvas for development zoned B-2. The possibilities for development are only limited by the imagination!