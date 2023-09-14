This 87 acre Southwestern boutique lodging venue has legal gated access into Saguaro National Park, seven newly constructed upscale guest casitas, an event hall, pastures, 3 registered water wells with irrigation & provider rights, signed trails, seasonal stream with private bridge, and a completely remodeled Ranch House with new windows, kitchen & pantry, library ,card room, Arizona room & updated electric, internet, security & telecom wiring. Property has shop, BBQ area, swimming pool, detached garage, carports, coop &aviary. Numerous vistas and sanctuaries. The breathtaking views, abundant wildlife & consummate privacy, make this thoroughly conceived and developed property the perfect as a continuing successful lodging, event venue, retreat, residential compound or recreational ranch