This 87 acre Southwestern boutique lodging venue has legal gated access into Saguaro National Park, seven newly constructed upscale guest casitas, an event hall, pastures, 3 registered water wells with irrigation & provider rights, signed trails, seasonal stream with private bridge, and a completely remodeled Ranch House with new windows, kitchen & pantry, library ,card room, Arizona room & updated electric, internet, security & telecom wiring. Property has shop, BBQ area, swimming pool, detached garage, carports, coop &aviary. Numerous vistas and sanctuaries. The breathtaking views, abundant wildlife & consummate privacy, make this thoroughly conceived and developed property the perfect as a continuing successful lodging, event venue, retreat, residential compound or recreational ranch
14 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $5,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Private tucked back 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom single story unit. Large outdoor space, pet friendly. All tile/ wood floors, fridge and gas stove, a…
Rare opportunity to own this exquisite remodeled 1925 Craftsman Bungalow in the charming Iron Horse neighborhood. Ideal for a personal residen…