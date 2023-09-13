This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunsets and to the East is the Coronado National Forest with vistas that seem to go on forever. This is a rare chance to own a piece of Arizona's history. Located at 4,500 feet above sea level temperatures are generally 10 to 15 degrees cooler year-round than in nearby Tucson. This stunning 1739 Acre Ranch Estate features a main residence with casita totaling 11,398 square feet and containing 8 bedrooms, 9 full bath rooms and 3 half baths. The main house was Constructed in 1937 and is nestled in the foothills overlooking a tree lined pond and containing numerous patios and porches to enjoy both sunsets and sunrises. The property also has 2 additional homes for employees or managers as well as 3 apartments for employees or guests. The Ranch features a 1930s barn which serves as a workshop and storage area as well as a steel building which could easily converted to a horse barn. The main compound also includes a large office suite and conference room, the property has everything you need to work from home or to handle ranch operations on site. After decades without hunting, wildlife abounds at the Rail X Ranch, including deer, dove, quail, and even javelina. The birding is exceptional, with more than 260 species documented in the nearby Patagonia Sonoita Creek Preserve. Just South of town, there are myriad opportunities for fishing and boating at Patagonia Lake State Park; and the area is filled with wonderful opportunities for horseback riding and hiking. The Ranch has the added benefit of having an artesian well on the property with Water bubbling up and feeding a transportation ditch to deliver this precious resource throughout the ranch. Combined with 8 wells situated throughout the property the Ranch has a unique and valuable asset in its water resources. To complete the picture, The Rail X is also one of the few ranches in the area which has maintained ownership of the mineral rights for the property. This asset provides "land security" now and into the future. The Rail X Ranch is truly an iconic and unique part of Arizona's History and Heritage and provides a rustic setting yet with all of the upscale amenities to enjoy and cherish your living environment!