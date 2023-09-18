Main house with two HUGE Add-Ons (40' X 60'). Front add on is Arizona Room with new Sliding door. Back Add On has second kitchen and charming wood burning fireplace. Two bedrooms, two baths. Improvements from August 2023 include new Septic system, roof recoated, new 8' sliding door at Arizona Room, new kitchen door, door to well/pump house replaced, trees trimmed away from roof, etc. All this and more on 1.31 completely fenced acres with mature shade trees and shrubs. Just minutes from I-10 for quick and easy commutes, but far from highway noise, in well-established Rural neighborhood, for the best in Country living!
2 Bedroom Home in Benson - $225,000
