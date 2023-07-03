Enjoy a 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit or close off the door in between and rent half of the unit with it's own outside entrance or rent both sides. So many options available for this unit. Small compelxwith only 24 units. All brand new laminate flooring just installed 9/2022. Mountain view and so very close to a GVR center.
2 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $229,900
